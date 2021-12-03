Walk-in vaccine clinics in Nenagh today and over the weekend

The HSE will be operating a series of walk-in vaccine clinics in Nenagh this weekend.

There are separate clinics for boosters (people aged 60-69 years), doses one and two, and healthcare workers.

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.

Booster Clinic

The clinic will be open on Saturday, December 4, 2pm to 7pm and Sunday, December 5, 8:30am to 7pm.

The vaccine administered will be Pfizer.

This booster clinic is only available for people aged 60-69 years.

The public should note that five months must have passed since your second dose to receive a booster.

Pfizer Dose One and Two

The clinic will be open Saturday, December 4, 2pm to 7pm and Sunday, December 5, 8:30am to 7pm.

There must be at least 21 days between doses one and two.

For Healthcare Workers

There will be a clinic available today, Friday, December 3, from 2:30pm to 6.30pm.

Over the weekend, clinics will be available on Saturday, December 4, 2pm to 7pm, Sunday, December 5, 8:30am to 7pm.