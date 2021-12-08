Search

08 Dec 2021

Draws for Munster Hurling League & McGrath Cup revealed

Draw for 2022 Munster Hurling League revealed

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The draws have been made for the McGrath Cup and Munster Hurling League pre-season provincial tournaments for 2022 this evening.

Firstly, the senior hurlers have been drawn away against Kerry in the quarter-final, with next year's competition taking a knockout format.

Should the Premier hurlers get by Kerry in that game, they will go on to face Limerick, again on the road at a Limerick venue, in the semi-final, while Clare will host Waterford having been drawn together in the other semi-final match.

Meanwhile, the footballers have been drawn into Group 2 of the McGrath Cup in what is a two group competition with all the counties participating.

Limerick and Kerry make up Tipp's opponents in the group as the Premier men will travel to play the Treaty in a Limerick venue, while they will host Kerry in a Tipperary venue in the second match.

Cork, Waterford and Clare make up Group 1, as the top team of both groups will advance to a final to decide the overall winner.

Times, dates, and venues have yet to be decided with games taking place in early January provisionally. Draws in full below

Munster Hurling League:

QF: Kerry V Tipperary

SF 1: Clare V Waterford

SF2: Limerick V Tipperary or Kerry

McGrath Cup:

Group 1: Clare, Cork, Waterford

Group 2: Tipperary, Kerry, Limerick

Tipperary youngsters added to Munster senior rugby squad

Funding at Carmha raised in the Dail by Tipperary TD

Tipperary man was 'sparked' into causing a disturbance by caller to his home

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media