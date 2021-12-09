Loughmore Castleiney's Munster semi-final features live on TG4 this weekend

Loughmore Castleiney continue to rumble on in 2022 as they face up to the tough challenge of Ballygunner this Sunday in Fraher Field, Dungarven in the Munster hurling semi-final; with the game scheduled to be live on TG4.
The Tipperary champions will feature second in the live coverage, with the throw-in fixed for 3.10, after the other semi-final is televised between Cork champions Midleton and Limerick's Kilmallock.
Loughmore will be looking to get back on the horse quickly against the experienced Waterford champions, after losing their football quarter-final against Éire Óg Ennis last Sunday.
