Nenagh and Roscrea to receive funding for sensory gardens

15 Dec 2021

The Minister of State for disabilities Anne Rabbitte announced funding for sensory gardens across the country. 

The 65 approved projects include gardens in Cluain Caoin, Nenagh, and Copper Beach View Day Service in Roscrea. 

“I am delighted to announce the successful applications for these sensory gardens. There is so much evidence that highlights how sensory supports, including sensory gardens, improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, as well as provide an accessible space to enjoy,” said Ms Rabbitte. 

The €1million fund for sensory gardens is part of the Strengthening Disability Services Fund. 

€10,000 has been allocated to the Cluain Caoin project and €35,000 to the Copper Beach View Day Service. 

Sensory gardens are spaces where plants and materials are chosen to benefit the senses. 

They are of particular benefit to people living with disabilities. 

“One of the great benefits for me as Minister for Disabilities has been to see first-hand the positive impact of initiatives like this, where one can experience the textures, smells and sounds of gardens that greatly enhance an entire community. 

During some of my visits to Disability Services, I have seen very good examples of sensory gardens, and this funding can help increase the number of such projects around the country,” said Ms Rabbitte.

Applications for the funding was open Section 38 and 39 organisations providing to services supporting children and/or adults with disabilities, 

Section 38 organisations are those providing services on behalf of the HSE, while Section 39 includes community and voluntary organisations. 

“I am sure that these gardens will be greatly utilised by people with disabilities, their families, friends and the wider community. Such was the interest in this initiative; I look forward to running a second round in 2022,” concluded Ms Rabbitte.

