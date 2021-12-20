Nenagh Éire Óg Club Notes

U21 Hurling
Hard luck to our U21 hurlers who lost out to Kiladangan in the North semi-final by 4 points on Sunday last. Thanks to all the players and management team for their hard work and commitment to this over the last couple of months.
Lotto
Last Monday night's lotto Jackpot was €8,200. We also held our Christmas lotto draw where extra lucky dip prizes were drawn. Results of lotto draws are on our social media platforms. We will now take a break from the lotto for two weeks over Christmas, the next lotto draw will be held on Monday 10th Jan.
AGM
The AGM was postponed from last week and will now take place in January, date to be decided.
Seasons Greetings
We wish all our members and everyone associated with Nenagh Éire Óg a happy and peaceful Christmas and every good wish for 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.