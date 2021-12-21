WATCH: Highlights of Ballina's Munster semi-final victory

Ballina booked their place in this year's Munster Junior Championship Final with a strong performance with 14-men against Waterford champions, Mount Sion. Watch highlights below.
Our Top Moments of the match from today’s Junior Munster Semi-Final between Mount Sion vs Ballina. Congratulations to Ballina who emerged victorious on a score line of 2-05 to 0-16, and now advance to the Munster final.@MunsterGAA @MountSionGAA @BallinaGAA pic.twitter.com/XbVfs0vUvm— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) December 18, 2021
