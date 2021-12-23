Search

Miller Shield hurling raises significant funds for Scoil Chormaic

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar pictured delivering the funds to staff at Scoil Chormaic.

Proceeds from the recent Miller Shield competition have amounted to around €6,000, which has been handed over to Scoil Chormaic in Cashel after a very successful few weeks of action.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager, Colm Bonnar, along with County PRO Johnathan Cullen, went to the school and were among those on hand to give the cheque to the special education school.

People attending the Miller Shield games in recent weeks were asked to donate to the school which acted as the admission fee for the matches.

West Tipperary won the league-based competition after some very interesting contests, which was the brainchild of new Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar, who wanted a way to look at all the talent available to him for 2022.

