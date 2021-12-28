Met Éireann issues advisory weather alert for Tipperary

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Tipperary.
This week will be wet across Ireland. Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. It will be windy at times also with a possible yellow weather warning coming into effect over the next few days.
The alert is valid from this morning, Tuesday December 28th until 12am on Saturday January 1st.
