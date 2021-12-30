Search

30 Dec 2021

Public Health Mid West appeals to people in Tipperary to limit contacts this New Year's Eve

Public Health Mid West appeals to the public as Covid-19 cases may have doubled since before Christmas.

Public Health Mid West appeals to the public as Covid-19 cases may have doubled since before Christmas.

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

The Department of Public Health Mid West is appealing to people in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare to limit their social interactions over New Year weekend.

They say Covid-19 numbers are high and may not represent the actual amount of cases in the community due to delays in reporting.

They believe the numbers in the mid-west are more than double what they were before Christmas.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine Dr Rose Fitzgerald says if you believe you may be infected, stay home.

"We have yet to see the true impact of Christmas and the current Omicron wave. If you have symptoms, if you are waiting for a PCR test, if you are a close contact, or if you are in any doubt that you may have been exposed to Covid-19 through social activity or work, please do not attend any gathering or meet other people this weekend.

Due to the current high levels of infection in the community, any social encounter increases our risk of infection or of becoming infected," said Dr Fitzgerald.

Public Health Mid-West expects the numbers to increase over the next few days from the festive period.

They also appeal to anyone eligible for a booster vaccine to get vaccinated at a clinic, GP surgery or pharmacy.

Anyone 30 years or older who has received the first two doses are now eligible to receive a booster.

Those under 30 who were vaccinated with the single-dose Jansen vaccine are also eligible for a booster.

REACTION: Rachael Blackmore documentary lauded after last night's airing

Garda chief asks domestic abuse victims in Tipperary to reach out for support

Looking Back: Tipperary Star Christmas Day 1909

The Tipperary Star looked a lot different in 1909

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media