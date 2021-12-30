Public Health Mid West appeals to people in Tipperary to limit contacts this New Year's Eve

The Department of Public Health Mid West is appealing to people in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare to limit their social interactions over New Year weekend.

They say Covid-19 numbers are high and may not represent the actual amount of cases in the community due to delays in reporting.

They believe the numbers in the mid-west are more than double what they were before Christmas.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine Dr Rose Fitzgerald says if you believe you may be infected, stay home.

"We have yet to see the true impact of Christmas and the current Omicron wave. If you have symptoms, if you are waiting for a PCR test, if you are a close contact, or if you are in any doubt that you may have been exposed to Covid-19 through social activity or work, please do not attend any gathering or meet other people this weekend.

Due to the current high levels of infection in the community, any social encounter increases our risk of infection or of becoming infected," said Dr Fitzgerald.

Public Health Mid-West expects the numbers to increase over the next few days from the festive period.

They also appeal to anyone eligible for a booster vaccine to get vaccinated at a clinic, GP surgery or pharmacy.

Anyone 30 years or older who has received the first two doses are now eligible to receive a booster.

Those under 30 who were vaccinated with the single-dose Jansen vaccine are also eligible for a booster.