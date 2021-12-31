Tipperary county U21 B hurling championship semi-final has been called off

The county U21 B hurling championship semi-final between Grangemockler Ballyneale and Clonoulty Rossmore has been called off
The FBD Insurance county U21 B hurling championship semi-final between Grangemockler Ballyneale and Clonoulty Rossmore, due to be played on this Sunday, January 2 in Bansha, will not go ahead.
Grangemockler Ballyneale are unable to field a team, according to a statement from the county board CCC (Competitions Control Committee).
