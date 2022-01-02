Tipperary had the fourth highest road deaths in 2021 according to RSA

Tipperary had the fourth highest road deaths in 2021 according to the RSA
Tipperary had the fourth highest road deaths in Ireland in 2021, according to provisional numbers released by the RSA.
Ten people died on Tipperary roads in 2021.
Nationally, 133 people died, 13 less than 2020.
Dublin had the highest, followed by Meath and Galway.
Zero deaths were recorded for Offaly, Leitrim and Carlow.
The RSA collects these numbers from An Garda Síochána.
Figures are correct as of December 2021 but still subject to change.
