03 Jan 2022

North Tipp schools help to plant trees in Africa

Tipperary schools help to plant trees in Africa

A dozen schools around Tipperary were part of a recent campaign to plant more than a million trees in Ireland and Africa in 2021.

Tens of thousands of new trees were planted in Uganda, Kenya, Senegal and Malawi before the end of the year, as the One Million Trees campaign will see Self Help Africa planting more than a million trees.

In 2020, Self Help Africa planted one million trees in Africa and a further 100,000 native trees in Ireland and they achieved a similar target for 2021.

Supported by the INTO teachers’ union, the campaign will see native Irish seedlings being distributed for planting by each participating class group.

The venture is also being backed by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), who include thousands of primary teachers in their ranks, and is supported by Glenisk, who have mobilised public support by promoting the tree planting initiative on their products.

Workshops, collections and other activities are also being held in hundreds of schools to support tree planting activities in Africa.

INTO President Joe McKeown said that the campaign was a great opportunity for schoolchildren to learn more about trees, and climate issues, and also play their part in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.

“Young people are very aware of the challenges of global warming.

“A campaign like this gives them the change to engage directly with the issue, and also learn about the impact in parts of the world that are extremely vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

Former INTO President Mary Magnier, who is an ambassador for the One Million Trees schools campaign said that she been overwhelmed by the support that the campaign has received from schoolchildren and their teachers right across the country.

The Tipperary schools involved can be seen below:

  • Gaelscoil Chluain Meala, Clonmel.
  • Scoil Eoin Naofa, Roscrea.
  • Our Lady of Mercy Primary School, Cahir.
  • St Thomas the Apostle NS, Rosegreen.
  • Mount Bruis NS, Tipperary Town.
  • St Mary’s Junior Boy’s NS, Nenagh.
  • St Kevin’s NS, Littleton.
  • Lisvernane NS, Aherlow.
  • St Mary’s Central NS, Killenaule.
  • Bansha National School.
  • Gaelscoil Durlas, Thurles.
  • Scoil Mhuire, Borrisokane.

