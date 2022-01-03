Rain, Sleet and Snow: Weather advisory for Tipperary from this evening

Weather advisory in place for Tipperary from this evening
A weather advisory will be in place for Tipperary and the rest of the country from 8pm this evening.
The advisory will be in place until 9am Tuesday, January 4.
Met Eireann expects a mix of rain, sleet and snow to clear south over the country.
They also say to expect ice which may affect travel conditions tomorrow morning.
