Nenagh digital hub planned for Rialto cinema site receives funding

Nenagh’s Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub has been granted €1.2m under the Rural Development Fund.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry who said that the much anticipated hub will replace a disused cinema in the town.

"These monies will bring the projects through the development stage and to the point where they are ready to commence works," he said.

The plans will see the re-development of a brownfield site behind the hub, a new streetscape and will explore the potential provision of town centre housing and a new public amenity.

The Nenagh development is one of 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide valued at €21.5m that will see old schools, cinemas, courthouses and vacant buildings transformed into remote working hubs, creative studios, visitor centres, museums, libraries, enterprise, heritage and community spaces.

Details of the funding were announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The plans have a strong focus on combatting dereliction, increasing the vibrancy of towns and villages and attracting people back to rural Ireland. This multi-million euro investment aims to bring ambitious regeneration and economic development projects to full readiness.

The funding is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in rural Ireland.

The applications for funding were subjected to a comprehensive assessment process by the Department, with oversight provided by an independent Project Advisory Board, made up of representatives drawn from key Government Departments along with external independent experts.