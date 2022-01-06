Harty Cup tickets to go on sale today

Those looking to attend this weekend's Harty Cup clash between Thurles CBS and Cashel Community School will have access to do so from noon today according to Munster PPS.
The tickets were originally meant to be available this morning via the Munster PPS website, but due to technical difficulties, has been delayed to the afternoon.
Tickets for the remaining games can be purchased live this link: https://www.universe.com/users/munster-gaa-TR8ZGN
