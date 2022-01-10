BREAKING: Massive boost for Ballina as O'Brien is cleared to play in Munster Final

Ballina have received a boost ahead of Saturday’s Munster junior football final with the news that Tipperary senior footballer Steven O’Brien has had his red card overturned on appeal.
The midfielder was sent off after 38 seconds of their semi-final win over Mount Sion, for a missed timed tackle, which looked set to rule him out for the final.
However, Ballina appealed the decision and following a hearing, the Munster Council have decided not to impose that penalty, meaning O’Brien will be available to play on Saturday against Kerry’s Gneeveguila.
The decision comes as a needed boost to the North Tipp side following the news that Willie Connors would be out for a long period of time due to a double ankle fracture he suffered against Kerry in the Munster Hurling League on Saturday with the Tipperary senior hurlers.
