Lorrha ace wins Tipp Camogie club Player of the Year

Lorrha flyer Clodagh McIntyre has capped off a superb year at club level as she has been announced as the Tipperary club camogie Player of the Year.
Tipperary camogie have recognised the huge contribution the intercounty star made to Lorrha's Junior B county title win, burying years of final disappointment to beat Moycarkey Borris by a single point in the final.
McIntyre has been a star for the Tipperary senior camogie team and was the leading light for her club, who were managed by former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan. See the post match reaction below:
There was great excitement at the final whistle today when, after four final losses in a row, the Lorrha Camogie team finally got over the line to win County Junior B Championship pic.twitter.com/PkvXUf52D4— Lorrha GAA (@LorrhaGAA) November 21, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.