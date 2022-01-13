Search

14 Jan 2022

Healy out of Munster squad for trip to France

Tipperary forwards named in Munster squad for Champions Cup tie

13 Jan 2022

Munster rugby have named their team ahead of Friday’s Champion’s Cup tie away to Castres and their are two Tipperary men named in the squad.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron and Bansha’s Jake Flannery are among the replacements, with Flannery set to make his Champions Cup debut should he feature.

There was disappointment elsewhere for the Tipperary contingent, as Jack Crowley gets the nod at out-half with Kilruane’s Ben Healy missing out on the matchday squad.

Johann Van Graan has made five changes to the side who beat Ulster in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Peter O’Mahony returns from a leg strain to captain the side whilst Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and Jack O’Donoghue all return to the starting fifteen.

The match gets underway on Friday at 8pm Irish time.

Munster team: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Shane Daly.

