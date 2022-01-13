Silent candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Aisling Murphy in Nenagh tomorrow
A silent candlelight vigil is to take place in memory of Aisling Murphy in Nenagh tomorrow.
The vigil will be held in Banba Square from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.
Those attending are asked to bring a candle, wear a mask and observe public health guidelines.
While there is no named organiser for the event, Ascend Domestic Abuse Service North Tipperary and the Women's Council of Ireland gave their support for the vigil on social media earlier today.
There is to be a vigil locally tomorrow in memory of #AislingMurphy— Ascend Domestic Abuse Service North Tipperary (@AscendAbuse) January 13, 2022
If anyone in the Nenagh area please show support.#shewasgoingforarun https://t.co/6fogw6Diaa
