17 Jan 2022

Blackmore receives yet another award

Blackmore receives yet another award

17 Jan 2022

Rachael Blackmore continues to receive major accolades for her historic sporting performances last year, with the lauded Killenaule jockey has been named the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year for 2021, after becoming Cheltenham’s Champion Jockey and winning the Aintree Grand National.

Rachael picked up a series of high profile awards last month, including RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year and the BBC’s World Sports Star of the Year as she continues to capture the imagination of the sporting landscape in Ireland, and abroad.

