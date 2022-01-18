Search

18 Jan 2022

Five-year sponsorship deal officially announced for Semple Stadium

Five-year sponsorship deal officially announced for Semple Stadium

Niamh Martin, Steven O'Brien, Cait Devane, and Padraic Maher and the official launch.

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

FBD Insurance and Tipperary GAA have announced a five-year deal to secure the naming rights to Semple Stadium.

The move to rename the iconic venue ‘FBD Semple Stadium’ had been revealed in the past week, but was officially launched at the famous Thurles venue earlier today.

Intercounty players Pádraic Maher, Steven O’Brien, Cáit Devane and Niamh Martin were on hand to help promote the move.

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the past three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the last three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the last three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

Tipperary TD welcomes extra staffing for Nenagh Hospital's medical unit

Breaking: Nenagh Hospital visits restricted due to Covid-19 outbreak

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media