Weekend Tipperary GAA club results

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Football League
Moyle Rovers 3-10 Aherlow 1-9
Killenaule 2-14 Newcastle 0-3
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-11 Fethard 1-9
Golden Kilfeacle 1-9 Loughmore Castleiney 1-1
Fethard 2-10 Rosegreen 1-8
Cappawhite 1-9 Emly 1-8
St Patrick’s 2-10 Clerihan 1-5
Ballina 0-12 Clonmel Óg 2-4
Clonmel Commercials 2-9 Arravale Rovers 1-8
JK Brackens 3-5 Cahir 0-6
Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-15 Ballyporeen 1-10
Rockwell Rovers 0-10 Ardfinnan 0-8
Killenaule 4-6 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-13
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Burgess 2-22 Ballingarry 1-14
Sean Treacys 2-19 Ballinahinch 2-7
North Tipperary
U19 B Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Nenagh Éire Óg 3-4 Borrisokane 0-1
Newport 2-7 Silvermines 0-4
Clonakenny/Moneygall 0-8 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-4
U19 A Football Championship Play Off
Ballina 4-7 Roscrea-Inane 2-2
Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea 1-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-6
Toomevara 2-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-17
Kiladangan 1-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-16
Junior B Hurling League
Burgess 0-14 Ballina 0-14
Lorrha 2-25 Shannon Rovers 3-11
Borrisokane 1-20 Moneygall 2-14
Kiladangan 4-14 Portroe 1-21
Newport 4-16 Ballinahinch 3-14
Silvermines 1-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-9
Mid Tipperary
Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals
Loughmore Castleiney 2-15 Moycarkey Borris 1-12
Holycross Ballycahill 3-18 Thurles Sarsfields 0-17
Upperchurch Drombane 1-20 Drom & Inch 1-15
Division 1 Hurling League
Moycarkey Borris 2-17 JK Brackens 2-17
Holycross Ballycahill 5-13 Thurles Sarsfields 1-14
Junior Hurling League
Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-22 Moycarkey Borris 1-5
Moyne Templetuohy 2-17 CLonakenny 1-13
Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire League
Thurles Gaels 2-16 Thurles Sarsfields 0-8
Loughmore Castleiney 3-15 Holycross Ballycahill 2-14
