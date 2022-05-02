Minor hurling team announced for Munster semi clash with Waterford

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock has ruled out the possibility of accommodating dual players on his panel
Tipperary boss James Woodlock has announced his team to take on Waterford tomorrow (Tuesday) evening in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final in FBD Semple Stadium.
There is just one change from the side that beat Clare in the teams last outing, with Cappawhite's Conor Martin coming into the team at wing forward in place of Cathal English.
Tipperary have already gotten the better of the Deise this year, having defeated them in Fraher Field last month, as the game throws in at 7pm. See full panel below.
