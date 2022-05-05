Search

05 May 2022

'When you’re playing hurling at an elite level like our lads are and Limerick, it’s all about small margins' - Brendan Cummins

'When you’re playing hurling at an elite level like our lads are and Limerick, it’s all about small margins' - Brendan Cummins

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

05 May 2022 4:19 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

"It is disappointing, there’s no doubt about it. But the lads put in an unbelievable showing," Tipperary U20 boss said in the direct aftermath of a narrow loss to Limerick in last night's Munster final.

"But at the start of the year we had two missions. One was to try and win Munster and All Ireland titles and we just fell short. The other was to develop players and I’d like to think that the 20-year olds there today will be near enough ready to go in with Colm in the senior squad.

"So that is the huge positive for me leaving Limerick tonight, but obviously the negative is leaving here with a loss and it’ll take a few weeks to get over the disappointment. We were just short.

"They have some quality forwards, you know. But what delighted me was that even when we went seven down, we fought back and were in the game again.

"When you’re playing hurling at an elite level like our lads are and Limerick, it’s all about small margins between the teams. 

"We didn’t get the breaks tonight unfortunately, but overall I think it was a positive experience for the group," he reflected positively.

Despite the disappointing loss in a titanic tussle, Cummins is satisfied that the team will provide much needed prospects for Tipperary hurling next year.

"We just came out from the lads that are leaving the U20 grade that we’ll be very proud maybe next year, sitting in the stands in Limerick please God, looking at three or four of them on the senior panel representing Tipperary," he finished.

PROPERTY: Quaint cottage with picturesque views available to buy outside Nenagh

Ballymackey FC make history with appearance in Cup final this Saturday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media