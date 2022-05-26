Borrisokane set for education boost as Kyle NS to get special education facilities

Primary education in the Borrisokane area is set to receive a boost this week with confirmation that Kyle Park National School has received permission to proceed to construction for two new Special Education Teaching (SET) classrooms.

It was has been confirmed by local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill that these building works are being provided for under the Additional Accommodation Scheme within the Department of Education.

Deputy Cahill has confirmed that Minister for Education Norma Foley has signed off on these construction works proceeding.

“I am delighted to welcome this positive news today that will see Kyle Park NS, just outside Borrisokane, benefit from the development of two brand-new, state-of-the-art SET classrooms. This great news is on top of the recent announcement of a major extension for the secondary school in Borrisokane and I am delighted to see this level of funding coming into the area," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the facilities will be a major boost to special education in the north of the county.

"I would like to thank my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Norma Foley for her work on this and I would like to sincerely congratulate the school management on their successful application to the Department of Education,” Deputy Cahill said.