Nenagh booster clinic open to healthcare workers today and over the weekend

Nenagh booster clinic open to healthcare workers today and at the weekend
The HSE will be operating a walk-in booster clinic for healthcare workers in Nenagh today.
The clinic will be open from 8:30m-12:30pm and again at 1:30pm-7pm in the Abbey Court Hotel today, November 26.
On Saturday, November 27, the booster clinic for healthcare workers will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 7pm.
On Sunday, November 28, 8.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 5.30pm.
