25 Nov 2021

New faces appear on North Tipperary panel for second round of Miller Shield

Kilruane MacDonaghs and Tipp senior panelist Craig Morgan will line out at wing back for the North Tipperary selection this Saturday.

A number of new faces have been drafted into the North Tipperary divisional team which will take on West Tipperary in round two of the Miller Shield this Saturday morning in Clonoulty.

Tipp senior panelist Craig Morgan will make his first appearance in this competition after being named at wing back in the starting 15, while Silvermines man Darragh Nolan will slot in at corner back.

Morgan's Kilruane MacDonaghs teammate Kian O'Kelly will also line out for the first time at corner forward, after missing last week's game due to being in action for his club's U21 team in defeat to Portroe.

Other players starting for the first time include Darragh Carey from Templederry, who came on as a sub last weekend in the match against South Tipperary, while Toomevara's Mark McCarthy lines out at full forward.

There are new faces on the bench for this match too in the forms of Jack Delaney of Toomevara, Joe Fogarty from Moneygall, and Shannon Rovers youngster Conal Moran, who are part of a strong 23 man panel for the game.

This match will throw-in at 11am Saturday morning in Clonoulty. Full team list below

