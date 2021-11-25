North U21 hurling semi-finals down for decision this weekend

North Tipperary
28-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Portroe V Borrisokane in Kilcolman 2.00
28-11-2021 (Sun)
U21 A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kiladangan V Nenagh Éire Óg in Borrisokane 2.00
Borris-Ileigh V Roscrea in Toomevara 2.00
U21 B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Templederry/Ballinahinch V Burgess in Kilcolman 12.00
