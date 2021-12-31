Tipperary county minor C camogie final has been postponed

Three county minor camogie finals are down for decision this weekend
Sunday's county minor C camogie championship final between Newport and Kilruane has been postponed until January 23.
The remaining fixtures for the weekend are as follows:
Sunday January 2
U18 B Shield final. Extra time applies.
Drom v Cahir in Dundrum at 11am.
Monday January 3
U18 B Championship final. Extra time applies.
Shannon Rovers v Moycarkey at 11am in the camogie grounds.
U18 C Shield final. Extra time applies.
Templemore v Moyle Rovers at 11am.
The county U21 B hurling championship semi-final between Grangemockler Ballyneale and Clonoulty Rossmore has been called off
Public Health Mid West appeals to the public as Covid-19 cases may have doubled since before Christmas.
