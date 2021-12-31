House prices continue to rise in Tipp

Tipperary house prices rose by 10.6% during 2021 according to the latest reports.

The average price of a home in the Premier County is now €209,000, 64% above its lowest point.

According to the latest Daft.ie report the average price nationwide in the final quarter of 2021 was €290,998, up 0.6% on the third quarter of the year.

In Tipperary, prices in the final three months of 2021 were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

Less than 11,500 homes were listed for sale on December 1st, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still in its infancy, with just over 400 Tipperary properties for sale on Daft.ie currently.

According to the latest Daft.ie report the average price nationwide in the final quarter of 2021 was €290,998, up 0.6% on the third quarter of the year.

In Tipperary, prices in the final three months of 2021 were 11% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 9% seen a year ago.

Fewer than 11,500 homes were listed for sale on December 1st, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still emerging.

This week there are over 400 Tipperary properties for sale on Daft.ie.

They range from a 2-bed cottage in Monard for 48,000 to the slightly more expensive Sopwell Hall Estate near Ballingarry in North Tipp for €8.5 million.