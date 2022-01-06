Tipperary ladies football panel named for 2022 action

New Tipperary Manager Peter Creedon has announced his panel for the upcoming National Football League, naming a 29 player strong panel from 14 clubs in Tipp for the 2022 campaign.
Creedon has includeda variety of new players to the panel for the League which will start on February 13th with an away game against Kerry.
The following week sees travel to neighbouring Laois for their second round game with the final group game on March 6th where Tipperary host Clare.
Tipperary will be without star player Aishling Moloney for most of the year as she continues to recuperate from a cruciate knee injury, while Orla O'Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy are in Australia playing Aussie Rules. Full panel below:
