18 Dec 2021

Christmas events in Nenagh today

There are events all day this Saturday from 10am

Nenagh at Christmas time

This is the last weekend before Christmas, and there are some festive events happening this Saturday.

Today, Saturday, December 18, the Christmas Music Festival is well underway in Nenagh.

The Kenyon Street Open Air Traditional Music Festival will take place from 10am to 12pm.

From 12pm, live music will continue until 6pm with Nenagh Brass Band James McGrath, Bubba Shakespeare and more performing.

The Nenagh Christmas Tractors will drive through the town from 6pm, with proceeds going to Embrace FARM and Bill’s Recovery.

The route will be from Lidl to the Mart, Stafford Street.

Parking

Three hours of free parking in the car parks in Nenagh is available in the car parks, but charges still apply on the street between 10am and 6:30pm
Free parking will continue to apply to the railway station.

Local News

